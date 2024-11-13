Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The depleted New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening for a national TV matchup against the Thunder. On Tuesday, the Pelicans announced yet another major blow to their roster: backup point Jose Alvarado will be out for an extended time with a right hamstring strain. Heading into Wednesday's game, New Orleans lists seven players out against the Thunder.
Alvarado (left hamstring strain), Jordan Hawkins (low back strain), Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), CJ McCollum (right adductor strain), Dejounte Murray (left-hand fracture), Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) and Karlo Matkovic (G League) are all out.
Oklahoma City reveals six players will miss the season's first matchup with the Pelicans. Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Chet Holmgren (hip), Nikola Topic (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring), Alex Ducas (G League), and Adam Flager (G League) are out on Wednesday.
This is the first time these teams have played each other since last season's first-round playoff matchup. Oklahoma City swept the Pelicans 4-0, and this season, both teams are heading in opposite directions. The Thunder look like every bit of the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, like last year. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns for first place in the conference with a 9-2 record.
Meanwhile, New Orleans is barely hanging on even this early in the season. The Pelicans have lost five straight games and, at 3-8, have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Wednesday's game starts a tough stretch for New Orleans, who play the Thunder, Nuggets, Lakers, and Cavaliers over the next week.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6:30 p.m. CST Wednesday on ESPN.
