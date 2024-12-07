Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
After a miraculous win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, the New Orleans Pelicans have an even bigger challenge against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. It's a battle of the Western Conference's best team versus the worst team, and one with 12 players listed on the injury reports.
The New Orleans Pelicans have six players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Karlo Matkovic, Antonio Reeves, and Daniel Theis.
Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with an annular fissure in his lumbar spine, Karlo Matkovic is questionable with lower back soreness, Antonio Reeves is out with a G League assignment, and Daniel Theis is questionable with a neck spasm. Brandon Ingram is listed as available against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have six players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Dillon Jones, Nikola Topic, and Jaylin Williams.
Chet Holmgren is out with an iliac wing fracture, Ousmane Dieng is out with a right ring finger small fracture, Alex Ducas is out with a G League two-way, Dillon Jones is out with G League assignment, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, and Jaylin Williams is out with a right hamstring strain. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
