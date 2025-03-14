Paolo Banchero's Two-Word Statement After Magic-Pelicans
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been on a tear recently since the all-star break. He proved once again on Thursday night why the Magic drafted him No. 1 overall in 2022. Banchero dominated the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 34 points in the team's blowout victory against the Pelicans on the road.
Since the All-Star break, Banchero is one of four players in the league to score 300 or more points in that span. The former Duke standout scored 24 points in the first half to give the Magic a 68-38 halftime lead over the Pelicans. Orlando cruised the rest of the way for their eighth straight win against New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.
After the game, Banchero spoke to reporters about the team's mindset heading into the game as they try to position themselves for the Eastern Conference playoffs. "Ultra-aggressive" is how Banchero described his and his teammate Franz Wagner's play against the Pelicans.
The Magic came into the game as the No. 1 scoring defense in the NBA, and they stifled the Pelicans star Zion Williamson, holding him to just 20 points on 8/15 shooting from the field. Banchero told reporters the team "was locked in defensively," and it showed, especially in the first half.
New Orleans came off an impressive victory on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers but found themselves down almost 40 points to the Magic at home. Orlando's eighth straight victory in New Orleans is the longest road win streak against any opponent in franchise history. The Magic continue their road trip with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
