Paul George's Injury Status For Pelicans vs 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers will end their current three-game home stand on Friday night when they face the New Orleans Pelicans. Philidelphia is just 6-10 at home this year, the second-least number of home wins of any Eastern Conference team. The Sixers are facing a plethora of injuries early on in this season.
One of them is nine-time all-star Paul George, who missed Wednesday's game with groin tightness. George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the team this summer in hopes of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. He and the Sixers got off to a slow start this year after many thought his acquisition would allow Philadelphia to compete against Boston for conference supremacy.
The Sixers are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, and their star center, Joel Embiid, is hurt again with a sprained foot.
As for George, Philadelphia released their injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans, and he is probable to play.
Philadelphia has dominated the Pelicans at home, winning six of their last seven games. New Orleans has only won two road games this season after being the NBA's best road team last year. In addition to Embiid, the Sixers will be without rookie sensation Jared McCain, who is out for the season with a torn meniscus, and veteran guard Kyle Lowry, who continues to battle a hip injury.
George will have the lion's share of the offensive load Friday night with so many players out for Philly. The former first-round pick is averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists this year. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors