Pelicans Coach Reveals Zion Williamson Injury Update
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson missed his second straight game with hamstring soreness on Monday night. The Pelicans fell to the Trail Blazers 118-100 for their second consecutive defeat without their All-Star forward. New Orleans announced on Sunday that Williamson was having some hamstring soreness, and after doing some pregame warmups, the team announced he would miss Sunday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks.
Williamson was listed as questionable before Monday's game before head coach Willie Green announced that his star forward would also miss the Blazers game. The two-time all-star did not attend the game in person but stayed home because of "doctor's orders," according to coach Green.
"He was not at the game, it was doctor's orders because of the hamstring-quad. So we kept him at home tonight," Green told reporters after Monday night's game.
Green said Williamson is day-to-day as he recovers from the soreness in his hamstring. The former Duke standout has dealt with multiple hamstring issues in the past, including last season, when he missed the playoffs after suffering a hamstring injury during a Play-In Tournament game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Williamson also had his 2022-2023 season cut short after just 29 games after sustaining a hamstring injury against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Pelicans are already ravaged by injuries, including stars Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III. It's unclear when Williamson will return, putting even more pressure on Brandon Ingram to produce. New Orleans hosts the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
