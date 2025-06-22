Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Land $211 Million Star, Top-3 Pick in Blockbuster NBA Draft Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans acquire a nine-time All-Star in a trade proposal with the Philadelphia 76ers

Grant Mona

Jan 15, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, guard CJ McCollum, guard Dejounte Murray, forward Zion Williamson, center Yves Missi, and forward Herbert Jones watch from the bench during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans had disappointing seasons following a 2024 offseason that was full of promise and hope. The 76ers landed nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency on a four-year, maximum-salary contract worth nearly $212 million, pairing him with Joel Embiid and creating a "Big Three" with Tyrese Maxey.

The New Orleans Pelicans were looking to stay healthy after making the playoffs in 2024, leaning on their new acquisition Dejounte Murray to provide a punch next to Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Unfortunately for New Orleans, their 2024-2025 campaign was filled with injuries, costing them any chance at making the Play-In Tournament.

The 76ers and Pelicans both failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament, finishing near the bottom of their respective conferences. This raises questions about how they will approach their valuable draft capital. In this proposed trade, the 76ers acquire a defensive specialist and a veteran scorer, while the Pelicans receive a nine-time All-Star and a top-three draft pick.

Pelicans receive: Paul George, 2025 1st-round pick (3rd overall)

76ers receive: CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, 2025 1st-round (7th overall)

The Pelicans would be moving off of one of the best wing defenders in the NBA in Herb Jones and a proven 20-point-per-game scorer in CJ McCollum, but would receive a draft pick that many believe top prospects Ace Bailey or V.J. Edgecombe could be slotted into.

For the 76ers, they surround a hypothetically healthy Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with an elite defender that can knock down threes in Jones and a solid combo-guard in McCollum that can either start or run their bench unit.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

