Pelicans Land $211 Million Star, Top-3 Pick in Blockbuster NBA Draft Trade
Both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans had disappointing seasons following a 2024 offseason that was full of promise and hope. The 76ers landed nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency on a four-year, maximum-salary contract worth nearly $212 million, pairing him with Joel Embiid and creating a "Big Three" with Tyrese Maxey.
The New Orleans Pelicans were looking to stay healthy after making the playoffs in 2024, leaning on their new acquisition Dejounte Murray to provide a punch next to Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Unfortunately for New Orleans, their 2024-2025 campaign was filled with injuries, costing them any chance at making the Play-In Tournament.
The 76ers and Pelicans both failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament, finishing near the bottom of their respective conferences. This raises questions about how they will approach their valuable draft capital. In this proposed trade, the 76ers acquire a defensive specialist and a veteran scorer, while the Pelicans receive a nine-time All-Star and a top-three draft pick.
Pelicans receive: Paul George, 2025 1st-round pick (3rd overall)
76ers receive: CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, 2025 1st-round (7th overall)
The Pelicans would be moving off of one of the best wing defenders in the NBA in Herb Jones and a proven 20-point-per-game scorer in CJ McCollum, but would receive a draft pick that many believe top prospects Ace Bailey or V.J. Edgecombe could be slotted into.
For the 76ers, they surround a hypothetically healthy Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with an elite defender that can knock down threes in Jones and a solid combo-guard in McCollum that can either start or run their bench unit.
