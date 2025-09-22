Recent Pelicans Forward Gets New Opportunity With Dallas Mavericks
The Pelicans have retooled their roster this past offseason, bringing in championship-level contributors, like Jordan Poole (acquired from the Wizards), and Kevon Looney (signed from the Warriors).
These guys will be able to assist franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson in their playoff aspirations, along with recent draft picks like Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. The Pelicans, if given the right opportunity, could be an up-and-coming team in the next few years, similar to what the Detroit Pistons or even the Orlando Magic did with their rebuilds.
Unfortunately, gaining new players means losing some old ones. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was with the Pelicans for the last two seasons and started to really establish himself. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged over 18 minutes a game and contributed over six points and four rebounds a night.
The New Destination
The 6'9" forward will be heading to Dallas to compete in training camp for a chance to join the Mavericks roster, per Marc Stein.
The Pelicans, most likely clearing roster space for the returning big-minute players such as Dejounte Murray and others, say goodbye to one of the few healthy players from last season's roster.
Robinson-Earl was a solid player for New Orleans, as his frame brought presence to the paint as a tough nose defender and a reliable option.
What made Robinson-Earl important to the roster is the idea behind consistency during a time of inconsistency. The Pelicans have been on an emotional rollercoaster the last few years, starting with the drafting of Williamson at number one in 2019.
Williamson, who just turned 25 years old in July, has missed many games due to varying injuries. Brandon Ingram, who was with the team for a few seasons before being dealt to Toronto, also spent many nights on the bench injured.
Robinson-Earl was able to be out on the court for the team. He played 66 games for the Pelicans this past season, as he appeared in the second-most games, just behind 2024 All-Rookie performer Yves Missi.
The Mavericks were smart to pick up Robinson-Earl, and his time in New Orleans was valuable to his development. Given the Mavericks battled significant injuries to their frontcourt in the second half of the season, they could've benefited from having an experienced big man in Robinson-Earl, who has 66 starts in his career.
A tough Western Conference is ahead of the Pelicans, and they'll need their young players to develop fast if they want a chance to avoid the regret of trading their 2026 first-round pick.