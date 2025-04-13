Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans play their season finale on Sunday while hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center.
Oklahoma City has the No. 1 seed in the conference locked up for the second straight season heading into the playoffs, mainly due to Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander is truly having an MVP-like season, showcasing his skills with an average of 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and five rebounds per game. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 30 or more points for the third straight season for the first-place Thunder. Oklahoma City looks to enter the playoffs healthy, and Gilgeous-Alexander missed the team's last game with a shin injury.
The Thunder released their injury report for Sunday's game. The three-time All-Star is out again versus the Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander will finish the season playing 76 games, one more than his career high as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are hopeful that this season will give Oklahoma its first NBA championship.
Oklahoma City's performance is nothing short of impressive, ranking at or near the top of the rankings in both offense and defense. This makes them one of the league's most versatile teams. And it all starts with Gilgeous-Alexander, who is most favorite to capture the MVP award this year.
A win would make the Candian-born forward the third Thunder player to win the reward, behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
The Thunder's opponent will be revealed once the Play-In Tournament results are in to see who will be the No. 8 seed and face Oklahoma City in the first-round of the playoffs.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST.
