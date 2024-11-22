Star Player Ruled OUT for Warriors vs Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off tonight in a game the Pelicans desperately need to win, but will be incredibly shorthanded in doing so.
During Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pelicans were so shorthanded that they were missing their entire starting lineup. While the situation isn't as dire tonight as they're getting Brandon Ingram back against the Warriors, the Pelicans will be very shorthanded.
Entering tonight's game against the Warriors, there was a sliver of hope for Pelicans guard CJ McCollum to return as he was listed as doubtful. Unfortunately, the team has officially downgraded him to out against the Warriors due to a right adductor strain.
McCollum has been progressing toward a return for the Pelicans but has not played since October 29 against the Golden State Warriors. Through four games this season, he was averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 45/38/67 shooting from the field. The averages are definitely below what he's capable of, but it's such a small sample size of only four games that it's bound to improve.
The New Orleans Pelicans are currently on a three-game losing streak and have a record of 4-12, good for the 14th seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have a record of 11-3, good for the first 1st seed. The two teams face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
