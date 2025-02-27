Star Player Unexpectedly Downgraded in Suns-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous season due to injuries, as many of their top players have struggled to see the court. Expected to be selecting within the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft, they've recently worsened their odds due to a 3-1 record over their last four games. Thursday night, they travel to Phoenix to face the Suns.
In what will be the first leg of consecutive matchups between the two teams, the Suns also look like they'll be missing out on the 2025 NBA Playoffs, given their current stretch of play. Needing a win tonight to avoid a fall in the standings, the Suns could be in trouble with one of their top scorers being downgraded.
Suns guard Bradley Beal has been listed as questionable for Thursday night's contest against the Pelicans with a calf injury. Beal hasn't missed time since the All-Star break, but he missed the four games leading up.
While he's had an up-and-down season so far for the Suns, headlined by trade rumors, he's averaged 24.7 points on 56.3% shooting in his last six contests. Given the Suns are on a two-game losing streak and 2-8 over their last 10, they need everything they can get to claw back into the playoff picture.
The Suns enter Thursday three games behind the Kings for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are now a game up on the Jazz for the 15th seed. Tip-off in Phoenix is set for 9:00 p.m. EST.
