Victor Wembanyama's Wild Shot in Pelicans-Spurs Goes Viral
Even though he hasn't even been in the league for two full seasons, Victor Wembanyama is one of the most surreal players to watch in NBA history. Whether it's as a fan or as an opponent, some of the things Wembanyama can do on the court are just hard to believe.
Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans was the perfect example of that.
During the second quarter of the Spurs vs Pelicans, Wembanyama had an impressive block on Dejounte Murray and then somehow hit a one-legged floater three-pointer in the same sequence. It was something that very few 7′ 3″ NBA players have accommplished in history, if any ever have.
In under 12 hours, the clip of Wembanyama's play has over 670,000 views and 12,000 likes on X. While much of the news about the game was about Chris Paul reaching the second place on the NBA's All-Time assist record, Wembanyama's shot shouldn't be forgotten.
Unfortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, they were not only on the receiving end of Wembanyama's impressive display, but they also lost the matchup 121-116. Sunday night's loss keeps them as the Western Conference's worst team, with a record of 5-20. Entering the game, it seemed like there was a legitimate shot of the Pelicans winning, but they have two very winnable games coming up next.
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.
