Zach Edey's Blunt Statement After Getting Dunked On During Grizzlies-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans ended their four-game winning streak after a 139-126 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Dejounte Murray led the Pelicans with 26 points on 10/16 shooting from the field in the defeat. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones were all out for New Orleans, while Ja Morant missed for the Grizzlies.
One of the premier matchups between these teams is becoming the battle inside between Zach Edey and Yves Missi. Both centers were drafted in the first round of this year's draft, and each has performed well in their rookie seasons. During the third quarter, Missi had a highlight dunk on the 7-foot-4 center that sent the internet into a frenzy.
In an earlier game this season, the Pelicans rookie had another monster dunk on Edey during a game in New Orleans. With these two rookies ahead of schedule production-wise, this could be a battle to watch for years to come. After the Grizzlies victory, reporters asked Edey how he sees a future rivalry with Missi. He bluntly said he views Missi as 'just another player.'
Missi has proven to be more than just a player during his rookie year. The former Baylor standout won NBA Rookie of the Month for December, leading all rookies in double-doubles and total rebounds this season. New Orleans needed a boost in the interior after losing Jonas Valanciunas and Cody Zeller via trade this past summer.
Missi only started playing organized basketball when he was 15, and after just one season in college, many believed the 20-year-old center would be a developmental player. Instead, he has become a key piece of the Pelicans' present and future plans.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors