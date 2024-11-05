Zion Williamson Injury Update Reveals Uncertain News
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has missed the last two games with a hamstring/quad injury. Head coach Willie Green revealed the team wasn't sure when the star's injury occurred. Williamson appeared on the injury report just before Sunday's game against the Hawks as questionable with hamstring soreness.
"I don't know exactly how it occurred," Green told reporters Monday night. "He showed up (yesterday), said he felt a little something. We wanted to make sure we got a look at it."
Williamson did not attend Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green told the media that it was recommended under "doctor's orders" that the two-time all-star forward remain at home. New Orleans lost 118-100 on Monday versus Portland.
New Orleans listed Williamson as questionable again for Wednesday night's matchup with the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pelicans did not hold practice on Tuesday, so his status for the matchup against the Cavs is unclear. Without him, New Orleans has struggled mightily to sustain consistency on offense, as teams are doubling Brandon Ingram and making other guys make plays to beat them.
Because of injuries, the Pelicans are already playing without Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones. Sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins also missed Monday's loss with lower back pain. New Orleans needs their star forward, Williamson, against the Cavaliers, the only undefeated team in the Eastern Conference this season. The Pelicans are 1-2 this year when Zion doesn't play.
