Zion Williamson Unexpectedly Downgraded on Injury Report vs Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have been aggressively hit with the injury bug this season. Despite the plethora of injury hits the team has taken, they've been able to get by because both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have been available.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans, that streak of keeping Zion healthy might be coming to an end soon.
Zion entered today's game against the Atlanta Hawks listed as available to play. With under three hours until tipoff, the Pelicans revealed that Zion has now been downgraded to questionable due to right hamstring tightness.
Through five games this season, Zion has been averaging 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 44% shooting from the field. Many had remarked that Zion was in some of the best shape he's been in this offseason, but his shooting has gone through a decent slump compared to other seasons.
Zion's health is something that hits a very sensitive chord for Pelicans fans. Every season, it seems like team is capable of making a solid playoff run, but then a Zion injury seems to happen. Last season, Zion played the most games he's ever played in one season, with 70 games. However, he went down at the very last second during the play-in tournament and the Pelicans didn't end up making the playoffs.
Against a team like the Atlanta Hawks, the Pelicans have a chance to survive without Zion Williamson tonight. However, this team is already missing Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum, so no win will be easy.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors