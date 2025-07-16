Zion Williamson Makes First Appearance With NBA Legend, Pelicans GM
The New Orleans Pelicans followed up one of their best seasons in franchise history with one of their worst, finishing with the fourth-worst record in the NBA this past year. However, the NBA Draft Lottery didn't fall in their favor, dropping them to the seventh pick, where they selected Jeremiah Fears.
This selection and the rest in the draft were done by the new regime, with Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver coming in as the main pieces to this Pelicans front office as they look to capitalize on the talent and assets they have. With the future of Zion Williamson being one of the main questions following the new regime, this latest appearance may answer the question.
Sitting courtside at the New Orleans Pelicans' Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Dumars and Williamson were seen chatting with one another. Dumars, an NBA legend who won two championships with the Pistons, can serve as a mentor to Williamson as he looks to tap into that potential that could make him a Top 10 player in the NBA.
While Williamson can progress more in his game, the biggest problem has been his lack of availability. He's appeared in just 129 games over the last three years and missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season. Williamson was playing some of the best basketball of his career after the All-Star break this year, posting his first two career triple-doubles.
In terms of his contract, Williamson is locked up for the next three years, making around $42 million annually over those three seasons. New Orleans has the pieces next year to be competitive in the West, so the pressure is on.
