Zion Williamson's Brutal Statement After Pelicans vs Kings
Zion Williamson's efforts could not prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from losing their tenth straight game on Wednesday night, 119-111, to the Sacramento Kings. New Orleans loses its 42nd game of the season, guaranteeing a losing season for the first time in three seasons. Williamson led all scorers with 33 points on Wednesday, continuing his dominance since returning from his hamstring injury.
The two-time all-star is averaging 23.9 points this season on 54% shooting from the field, but the rest of the team can't find a way to win close games down the stretch. Williamson was asked postgame how the losing streak is weighing on his psyche during this time.
"It's tough, it's really tough", Williamson said of the consistent losing. "We had a lot of things not go our way, but all you can do is make the most of the situation you're in, but it's tough."
The moment was one the Pelicans hoped would lead to contention for a championship this season. New Orleans won 49 games last year, which is the second-most in franchise history, and acquired dynamic guard Dejounte Murry this offseason. The Pelicans thought the pairing of Murray, Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram would thrust New Orleans over the top in the Western Conference.
Instead, those four players never played a single game together this season because of various injuries to each star. They will never get a chance to after the Pelicans traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors and Murray tore his Achilles earlier this season. The future of the franchise weighs on Williamson to lead them to success in the future despite their mighty struggles this year.
