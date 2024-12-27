Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is reeling after losing eight straight games after a defeat to the Houston Rockets on Thursday evening. When healthy, these two teams are led by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.
Williamson and Morant will forever be linked after going No. 1 and 2 in the 2019 NBA Draft. The duo were teammates back in South Carolina on their AAU team but now are division rivals in the Western Conference. While Morant's career has had its ups and downs with off-the-court issues, the former Rookie of the Year has led his Grizzlies to the playoffs in three of his first five years in the NBA.
Unfortunately for fans, Williamson and Morant will not face off on Friday night.
Listed out with a left hamstring strain, Williamson will miss his 26th game of the season.
Williamson has yet to appear in a playoff game in his career, coming close last season before a hamstring injury in a Play-In Tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers ended his season. The former No. 1 overall pick has played in less than 50% of Pelicans games since being drafted in 2019.
The Pelicans miss his inside presence and scoring, with the team last in the league in points per game. Players like Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray are asked to shoulder the scoring responsibility until Williamson returns from injury. A new update from the team says the former two-time all-star is inching closer to a return to the floor.
Williamson is now progressing to start 5-on-5 drills next week and will be considered week-to-week afterward. That is a welcome sign for Pelicans fans who want to see the star back on the court soon.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
