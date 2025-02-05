Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets play for the second time in three nights on Wednesday evening. Denver won Monday's game 125-113 behind another triple-double from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Pelicans star Zion Williamson returned from missing Friday's loss against the Boston Celtics and struggled shooting from the field.
Williamson's nightly lineup uncertainty continues to cause scrutiny from the national media. The former No. 1 overall pick has played in 14 games this season after missing a significant amount of time with a hamstring injury. New Orleans has released its injury report for Wednesday's game in Denver against the Nuggets.
The former Duke standout is not listed on the injury report and will play in his second straight game. Williamson's name has come up in trade rumors, with new reports stating that teams like the Golden State Warriors are interested in the two-time all-star. The Warriors have desperately tried to pair Steph Curry with another all-star this year amid Golden State's struggles.
Williamson's teammate Brandon Ingram has been in similar trade talks because of his expiring contract with New Orleans. Ingram has been sidelined since December 7th. On the other hand, Zion signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans in 2022, but he's suffered a major hamstring injury every year since then.
Williamson is averaging 22.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season, but the Pelicans are just 12-38 on the year. Tip-off for Wednesday night's game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST.
