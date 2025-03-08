Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Houston and face the Rockets on Saturday night. Houston defeated New Orleans 109-97 Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center behind Alpereen Sengun's 22 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. The Rockets have won all three matchups this season and look to sweep the season series.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson had trouble scoring against the Rockets on Thursday. Williamson was held to just 6 points in the first half, and even though he finished with 20 points, the all-star forward made just five shots. The former No. 1 overall pick is still on a minutes restriction since his return from a hamstring injury in January.
New Orleans revealed their injury report for Saturday's game against the Rockets, but Williamson does not appear on the list. The Pelicans play back-to-back games this weekend, hosting the Grizzlies on Sunday. Williamson has not played in any back-to-back games since before his injury.
Williamson's limited minutes have still impacted the Pelicans' ability to win games. New Orleans has the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 17-46 and is in line for a top pick in next year's NBA Draft. Zion recently admitted the team's frustration with its record this season.
"Very frustrating at times but stay forward. I know who I am. I know what I can do. I know it's frustrating, especially for New Orleans fans, when I'm out. For me it's just stay forward and trust who I am," Williamson recently said after a loss.
Saturday's game in Houston is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
