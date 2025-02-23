Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans return home for the first time since the All-Star break to face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. New Orleans lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening and now looks to get back in the win column against the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs.
The second-year phenom is out for the season with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. New Orleans is no stranger to having its star miss significant time. Zion Williamson has only played in 19 games this season after suffering injuries to his hamstring and calf. Williamson returned to the lineup in January after missing 27 straight games.
New Orleans has kept a strict program for their two-time all-star, restricting his minutes to less than 30 per game and withholding him from back-to-back games. The Pelicans released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Spurs, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not listed.
Williamson has been on a tear offensively, scoring at least 27 points in four of the last five games. The plan is for Zion to increase his minutes total as the season continues, but with the Pelicans just 13-43 on the season, it makes little sense for New Orleans to push their star, considering his extensive injury history.
Williamson is now the unquestioned leader of the team after New Orleans recently traded away former all-star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors. The Pelicans now look at Williamson and players like Trey Murphy III as the future of the franchise.
Tip-off for Sunday night's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors