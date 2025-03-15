Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans travel on the road Saturday evening to face the San Antonio Spurs.
New Orleans was officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and one of the worst road records in the league.
One bright spot for New Orleans has been Zion Williamson's return from injury in January. The two-time all-star is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this season. Williamson also recorded his first two triple-doubles of his career this month. New Orleans released their injury report for Saturday, and Williamson appears on it.
The former No. 1 overall pick will be out on Saturday night for personal reasons. Since his return, New Orleans has been holding Williamson out of back-to-back games and limiting his minutes to under 30. Zion is currently under his college weight at about 265, and during a recent postgame interview, Williamson revealed he feels unstoppable on the court.
"Nobody can stop me when I'm Zion," and since his return, he's been looking like the player the Pelicans envisioned when drafting him in 2019. Williamson's issue has been staying healthy since entering into the NBA. He's missed more than 50% of all games since 2019 and is in danger of playing less than 40 games for the fourth time in his career.
New Orleans made it clear that Williamson is the face and future of this organization after trading Brandon Ingram earlier in the year. The Pelicans will build around Zion's talents to try to contend in the future. Tip-off for Saturday's game is slated for 6:30 p.m. CST.
