Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs Jazz
On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz begin a two-game mini-series at the Smoothie King Center. This is the first matchup of the season between the two worst teams in the Western Conference. Both teams have been decimated by injury to start the year and are already out of contention for the playoffs.
While the Jazz have seven players out for Friday's game, the Pelicans are beginning to get healthier with the returns of Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson over the last few weeks. Williamson returned after nearly a two-month hiatus from a serious hamstring injury. The Pelicans remain cautious with him, adhering to a minutes restriction and holding him out of back-to-back games.
The two-time all-star missed Wednesday's victory over the Dallas Mavericks since it was the second night of a back-to-back, similar to the week before when the Pelicans held him out. The team released their injury report for Friday's game against Utah, and Williamson is available to play against the Jazz.
He and the Pelicans should be able to take advantage of Utah's lack of size on the court Friday. Both of their seven-footers, Lauri Markanen and Walker Kessler, are out, and the Jazz have struggled to defend the paint. Utah ranks last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint over the last week and Zion has been efficient shooting the ball since his return, making over 60% from the field in two of his last three games.
The former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 24.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds over ten games in his career versus the Jazz. Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors