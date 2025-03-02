Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans continue their Mardi Gras road trip on Sunday evening, visiting the Utah Jazz. New Orleans split a two-game set with the Phoenix Suns on the road this week. Zion Williamson recorded his first-ever triple-double in the Pelican's victory on Thursday evening.
The Pelicans sat the two-time all-star the following night against the Suns, keeping Williamson in the return-to-court reconditioning plan instituted after his 27-game absence with a hamstring injury. The former No. 1 overall pick is still not playing in back-to-back games. New Orleans released their injury report for Sunday's game at Utah, and Williamson does not appear on it.
Zion's dominant play lately has him in the news for the right reasons. Williamson is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks while averaging over 24 points per game. New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters after his star forward's triple-double game how impactful he is on the court.
"It's a reminder to the NBA, to the fans, to everybody," Green said. "This is who he can be, night in and night out. That's what we're all striving to accomplish as a group. We're striving to get our best player on the floor."
A major part of his late resurgence is the tremendous shape he's transformed into. Williamson is reportedly down under 265 pounds, which is the lightest he's been since being drafted in 2019. A healthy Williamson next season is the team's only shot at competing in the Western Conference.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
