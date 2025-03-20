Pelicans Scoop

Zion Williamson's Strong Statement After Pelicans-Timberwolves

Zion Williamson talked about the Pelicans' big win over the Timberwolves

Terry Kimble

Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans recorded a rare road victory on Wednesday night, winning 119-115 over the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans entered the game with the worst road record in the league, having won just five games away from the Smoothie King Center. Star forward Zion Williamson led the way with 29 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

The former No. 1 overall pick not only led the team in points and assists but also led the way in defending Wolves star guard Anthony Edwards. Williamson and Edwards were matched up for most of the fourth quarter, with Zion responsible for helping to guard the opponent's best player. Williamson spoke postgame about the importance of setting the tone for solid defense.

"We want to be a championship-caliber team in the future", Williamson said postgame. "The best player is going to have to be able to guard. That's what it comes down to especially in the Finals." Zion has taken on the responsibility of focusing on the defensive end of the court since his return from injury in January.

The former Duke standout currently has the second-longest active streak in the NBA for at least one block and/or steal in a game. Williamson is averaging career-highs in blocks and steals this season despite the Pelicans' poor record. Keeping Williamson healthy for the rest of the season is the team's priority, and the star forward is already looking to build for the organization's future.

Williamson played a career-high 70 games last year, but he is in jeopardy of playing less than 40 games for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Pelicans Scoop Writer

Home/News