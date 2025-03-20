Zion Williamson's Strong Statement After Pelicans-Timberwolves
The New Orleans Pelicans recorded a rare road victory on Wednesday night, winning 119-115 over the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans entered the game with the worst road record in the league, having won just five games away from the Smoothie King Center. Star forward Zion Williamson led the way with 29 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.
The former No. 1 overall pick not only led the team in points and assists but also led the way in defending Wolves star guard Anthony Edwards. Williamson and Edwards were matched up for most of the fourth quarter, with Zion responsible for helping to guard the opponent's best player. Williamson spoke postgame about the importance of setting the tone for solid defense.
"We want to be a championship-caliber team in the future", Williamson said postgame. "The best player is going to have to be able to guard. That's what it comes down to especially in the Finals." Zion has taken on the responsibility of focusing on the defensive end of the court since his return from injury in January.
The former Duke standout currently has the second-longest active streak in the NBA for at least one block and/or steal in a game. Williamson is averaging career-highs in blocks and steals this season despite the Pelicans' poor record. Keeping Williamson healthy for the rest of the season is the team's priority, and the star forward is already looking to build for the organization's future.
Williamson played a career-high 70 games last year, but he is in jeopardy of playing less than 40 games for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors