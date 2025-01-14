Zion Williamson's Teammate Breaks Silence on Suspension Drama
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has dominated the NBA headline recently but for all of the wrong reasons. After missing a majority of the season due to injury and finally returning, Zion found himself suspended for a game after violating team policies.
Zion returned to the Pelicans to face off against the Boston Celtics, but there's still the aftermath of the suspension to deal with. Regardless of what the situation is, Zion's teammates seem to have his back, including Dejounte Murray.
When speaking with Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Murray said that he sits next to Zion on the plane and will continue to mentor him.
“I mean, I’mma keep it real with him,” Murray said. “He’s sitting next to me on the plane, we’ve got a great relationship, and I talk to him about a lot more than sports. This is our job, we’re going to come here as (mentors), but a lot of us don’t understand what all of us go through outside of this."
The biggest takeaway for Murray throughout all of the drama is that he wants Zion Williamson to be accountable. It's about learning from the moment, moving forward, and not hanging onto anything.
"So I just make sure he knows I’m here to listen," Murray said. "I support him, I want the best for him, but accountability is everything. So not to sugarcoat anything. It’s the past, it’s over. Hopefully, he grew from it and it doesn’t happen again.”
Zion Williamson is only 24 years old. There's a wealth of time for him to still continue to grow. However, he's been in the NBA for almost five seasons now, and has very little to show for it.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors