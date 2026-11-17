After spending more than three weeks on the sidelines, New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi has wasted no time reminding everyone why he is the defensive anchor of New Orleans’ frontcourt. Missi returned to action after an 11-game absence caused by a left knee bone bruise suffered against the Utah Jazz.

While the 22-year-old center returned to the lineup with a minutes restriction, Missi’s presence was clearly much needed and a welcome sign. Here are a couple of reasons his return matters to the Pelicans.

Roster Stability

Including Missi, New Orleans has endured injuries to Trey Murphy III, Bennedict Mathurin, Trendon Watford, and Bryce McGowens. Add to that fact that Dejounte Murray is away from the team while they sort out his trade request, and you see that head coach Jamahl Mosley has had to do some serious shuffling of his lineups over the past couple of weeks.

New Orleans has used Derik Queen, Karlo Matkovic, and DeAndre Jordan at the five in Missi’s absence, and while each player has strengths, Missi’s interior presence keeps teams from freely dominating the paint when he’s on the court. While he could still bulk up a bit, his 6-foot-11 height, coupled with his athleticism, is a real deterrent to opposing teams.

Over the summer, both Mosley and executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars jokingly referred to Missi as “Olajuwon”, in reference to the former Houston Rockets great center Hakeem Olajuwon, who was one of the best defensive centers in NBA history.

Those remarks signaled confidence that they believed the former first-round pick would be the starting center in New Orleans after not making any offseason moves to acquire one. The early- season injury clouded that vision, but Missi's return means he'll have every opportunity this season to prove that statement true.

Defensive Anchor

The Pelicans’ defense was downright comical over the stretch of games that Missi missed. They gave up a franchise-record 135+ points in four straight games, including a franchise-worst 51-point loss to the Golden State Warriors.

A common theme was the opposing team’s ability to score in the paint against New Orleans, an issue they had last season that has gotten worse this year. The Pelicans rank 27th in the league this season in points allowed in the paint. While Missi isn’t the remedy to cure this, he proved in his two games back that he can be a viable defensive presence in the interior.

Against the Denver Nuggets last Saturday, the Cameroonian-born center played 22 minutes and grabbed eight rebounds along with a season-high four blocked shots. Despite the loss, the Pelicans' defense was markedly better against a high-powered offensive team like the Nuggets than it was against lesser competition earlier.

Missi was starting again on Monday against the Golden State Warriors and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds in the New Orleans victory, snapping the team's six-game losing streak. He also added three steals and a block.

Missi’s role seems to have changed yet again this year. He started 67 games in his rookie season, but that fell to just 14 games started last year after the drafting of Derik Queen. Now, Missi is back in a starting role, looking to anchor a Pelicans defense that has been bludgeoned early in the year. While he is not a player who demands much, his presence demands that other teams know where Missi is defensively, something New Orleans has to lean into to turn around this season’s slow start.