Ja Morant Rumors Should Scare Pelicans Fans

The New Orleans Pelicans are feeling a ton of pressure this summer to make some changes to the roster. The reporting about the team suggests that Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver aren't leaving any stones unturned. Whether it's looking for a lottery pick in the draft or trading for immediate help, the Pelicans front office has been as aggressive as ever.

This desire to revamp the roster, however, can be a double-edged sword. It can lead to situations where the Pelicans end up hurting themselves in the medium and long term for marginal improvement in the short run.

Their reported interest in Ja Morant is the perfect example of this. Sam Amick of The Athletic confirmed on FanDuel TV last week that the Pelicans have some interest in the Grizzlies guard. In fact, after saying that the Pelicans and the Kings are the only teams he knows as suitors for Morant, he predicted that the former All-Star will play in New Orleans next season.

Pelicans Must Stay Away From Ja Morant

First of all, it's never a good sign to be interested in the same player that only the Sacramento Kings are pursuing. There is a reason well-run organizations with real postseason aspirations aren't going after Morant.

When fans think of Morant, they think of an electrifying high-flyer with an incredible first step and an unstoppable rim attacker. The memories of Morant being one of the most exciting point guards and scorers in the league are fresh.

But that player is long gone. Morant has not looked like an All-Star player in three years. He is arguably the least available "star" in the league, not having played seven consecutive games in over three seasons. He suited up in 79 of the available 246 games since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

When he has been on the court, he has been nowhere near where he was earlier in his career. He is one of the worst shooters of his position, making 29% of his threes over the last three years. He is an inefficient volume-scorer who plays no defense and can't play off the ball because of his shooting.

To make matters worse, he is due $87 million for the next two seasons, making him one of the most overpaid players in the league.

Yes, Morant still has the star appeal and is still young enough at 26 that he can bounce back. There is a chance he will look better in a non-Grizzlies uniform. But why would the Pelicans give him that chance when they already invested significant resources in Jeremiah Fears?

It's difficult to imagine a worse fit than Morant around the Fears-Derik Queen-Zion Williamson trio. The Pelicans need to surround their best young players with as much shooting and defense as possible. Morant is the exact opposite of what New Orleans needs.

Even if all it takes to acquire Morant is Jordan Poole's expiring contract and a middling asset, there is an opportunity cost here. Morant takes up significant cap room and may be untradable until his contract expires in two years. Plus, he takes touches and opportunities away from the young Pelicans.

The Pelicans can't be chasing talent upgrades at all costs. They have to think about the fit. Otherwise, another season of being less than the sum of their parts will await them.