Most Important Reserve on the Pelicans Next Season

The New Orleans Pelicans' recent acquisition of Trendon Watford fills their 15th and final roster spot heading into the NBA season. If this is the lineup that tips off opening night against the Indiana Pacers, then there are plenty of holes in the roster that will need patching. New Orleans is hoping new head coach Jamahl Mosley can inspire the group to elevate their play after a horrendous 26-win season last year.

The Pelicans didn’t have many roster turnovers, so they are counting on starters and bench players to field a more competitive brand of basketball. One player, Yves Missi, may be the most important reserve player heading into the new season. Missi’s production took a hit last year after an impressive rookie campaign, but the Pelicans may need him now more than ever.

Yves Missi is the truth pic.twitter.com/2LwPHtvxhv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 31, 2024

Yves Missi Will Be a Big Swing Factor for the Pelicans Next Season

One of the team's biggest weaknesses is projected to be interior defense and rebounding. The Pelicans hoped to solve that last year after signing former three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney to a two-year deal, but his stint in New Orleans was short-lived after only appearing in 21 games. New Orleans declined their team option on the veteran, making way for him to join another team.

No other starting-caliber centers were brought in; instead, the team re-signed 37-year-old veteran DeAndre Jordan to a two-year contract.

Missi and Jordan are the Pelicans' only legit centers on the roster, with playing time also split with Karlo Matkovic, Zion Williamson, and Derik Queen in the frontcourt.

In his first year in New Orleans, Missi showed some flashes of promise. After being selected No. 21 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Missi earned All-NBA Second Team Rookie honors after posting 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Despite his smaller frame, he looked to be a viable future option at the center position for New Orleans.

Last year, however, his numbers dipped across the board: he played seven fewer minutes per game and started only 14 games, compared with 67 in his rookie season.

Still, Missi made an impact even with reduced time on the court. He was second on the team in net rating among players who played at least 50 games. Only four five-man lineups last season that feature players who are still on the roster now had a positive net rating, and Missi was on two of those lineups.

The former Baylor standout is still raw in his development, but his athleticism is much needed in a frontcourt without legit rim protectors. He still needs development in pick-and-roll decision-making and in making an offensive play for himself, but his motor and energy are infectious on the defensive end.

Yves Missi going off tonight:



10 PTS

14 REB

2 AST

1 STL

2 BLK

30 MIN pic.twitter.com/05mFW15DBF — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2026

Many of the Pelicans' lineups this year will involve small-ball play, including Williamson, Queen, and Saddiq Bey on the interior. It’s necessary to deploy Missi at times to be a true rim deterrent.

The Pelicans were near the bottom of the league last year in defensive rebounding percentage and opponent points in the paint. With an undersized frontcourt and an aging DeAndre Jordan, most of the responsibility will be on Missi to be that defensive presence in the middle.

The Pelicans probably won’t ask their former first-round pick to be a 25-30 minute-per-game player, but his importance whenever he does step on the court will be just as valuable as anyone else on the roster next season.