The New Orleans Pelicans' road misery continues after a 126-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. New Orleans has now lost 10 straight road games to the Thunder and has won only one game away from the Smoothie King Center this season. The Pelicans led most of the game, building a 16-point lead in the second half before the Thunder mounted a furious comeback to win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Thunder's victory, while Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears each scored 22 in a losing effort on Friday.

New Orleans must recover quickly after Friday’s loss with a road trip to play the San Antonio Spurs. Here's one good, but 2 bad, box score surprises from Friday night.

Good: 17

The Pelicans converted on a season-high 17 triples, a surprise considering they are the worst outside shooting team in the league. They rank last in the NBA in three-point attempts and makes, but they found their groove against the Thunder. Trey Murphy III returned to the lineup after missing the last 6 games with a knee injury, and although he came off the bench, he knocked down three three-point shots. Herb Jones also made a season-high four three-pointers.

New Orleans shot 44% from beyond the arc on a night when it struggled to score consistently in the paint. Oklahoma City outscored the Pelicans 60-42, even though New Orleans is among the league leaders in points in the paint. The three-point shot helped them gain an early lead and will ultimately help dictate future wins and losses.

Bad: 4

After a dominant first half in which Zion Williamson scored 18 points, the former two-time All-Star scored just four points in the second half, and those came in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.

His 19 shot attempts were a season high, with the former No. 1 overall pick averaging just 12 per game this year. The coaching staff wants Zion to play more aggressively, and he showed those qualities in the first half, but the Pelicans didn’t counter the adjustments the Thunder made after halftime to guard him.

When the Thunder needed a basket, they turned to former two-time MVP Gilgeous-Alexander to seal their victory, while the Pelicans struggled down the stretch, getting outscored 34-22 in the fourth quarter. New Orleans needed Williamson to continue his aggressiveness in the second half, but he couldn’t deliver, leading to another loss for the Pelicans.

Also bad: 8

After getting benched in the second half of the Detroit Pistons game on Wednesday night, New Orleans Pelicans backup center Karlo Matkovic played just eight minutes against the Thunder. Head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters on Wednesday that the reason for Matkovic’s benching was the physical style of play by the Pistons. Oklahoma City were the aggressors in the paint on Wednesday, likely contributing to the decision to give Matkovic minimal minutes.

Add his recent shooting slumps, and it’s clear he’s lost favor recently with the coaching staff. Matkovic is just 1/20 from beyond the arc in his recent stretch of games, limiting his effectiveness when he’s on the floor. If he cannot shoot consistently from outside to open driving lanes and space the floor, his playing time will remain limited as a former second-round pick.