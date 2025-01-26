Detroit Pistons Fans Take Devin Booker’s Cryptic Post Bait
Devin Booker didn’t read the room or never tried to. When the Phoenix Suns star posted an Instagram reel to his 5.6 million followers on Friday, he left NBA fans wondering what the message meant.
Taking a scene from Forrest Gump, using an AI-generated version with his face, Booker was believed to be sending a cryptic message.
“I’m pretty tired—I think I’ll go home now.”
The words called for a light-bulb moment from Detroit Pistons fans. Booker tossed out the bait; some let their imagination run free.
The reality? The Suns are coming off of a five-game road trip with stops in Atlanta, Washington, Detroit, Cleveland, and Brooklyn. Maybe it was just Booker using a timely scene to let everybody know he’s going home to Phoenix after a long trip.
It turns out Booker was also promoting the Nike Cortez-inspired Book 1, according to Arizona Spots.
But as long as the Suns are relevant in big-name trade rumors right now, you can count on NBA fans to join in on the fun of the cryptic posts.
There haven’t been any links between Booker and the Pistons. In fact, Booker hasn’t really been tossed out as a potential trade candidate at all.
As far as we’re concerned, Booker is off the table in Phoenix, as he remains one of the franchise’s stars.
With the Suns consistently getting linked to disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, the veteran guard Bradley Beal has been the rumored trade piece out of Phoenix. However, Beal’s no-trade clause is making it much more difficult for Booker’s squad to land their desired trade target.
The top-heavy Suns are sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a 22-21 record. Considering their expectations heading into the year, it’s reasonable to call Phoenix a disappointment at this stage of the year.
If there ever is a breaking point for Booker in the future, the Pistons would certainly be a team to keep an eye on as Booker hails from Michigan.
For the time being, the cryptic posts are nothing more than advertisements.
