Ausar Thompson’s Setback in Pistons-Celtics Matchup Addressed
The Detroit Pistons faced a health scare on Wednesday night in their matchup against the Boston Celtics as the second-year wing, Ausar Thompson, went down with what looked like a leg injury.
Eventually, it was revealed that Thompson was not going to return to the game. The initial reporting suggested that Thompson was dealing with cramping, which seemed to be the best-case scenario.
After the Pistons defeated the Boston Celtics, the head coach, JB Bickerstaff, confirmed it to be true.
via @omarisankofa: JB said Ausar was cramping at the end of the game. They'll let him rest and see how he's doing tomorrow
Thompson left the game after starting and seeing the court for nearly 27 minutes. During that time, the young veteran shot 3-6 from the field and went 1-2 from the free throw line. Thompson contributed to seven points on the night.
Defensively, Thompson came down with six rebounds while snatching five steals. He was a major presence on the floor for Detroit as they picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season.
Although the score was knotted at 55 during halftime, the Pistons had a major second-half showing, which allowed them to pick up a 117-97 victory. The Pistons advanced to 33-26 on the year.
For Thompson, he seems to be back in the starting lineup permanently. After easing his way back on the court after missing the first 18 games of the 2024-2025 season. Since becoming a full-time starter, Thompson has averaged 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 21 games leading up to Wednesday’s action.
Thompson’s status for Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets is unclear, but it seems he isn’t in danger of missing time.
