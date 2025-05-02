Ausar Thompson Shrugs Off Detroit Pistons’ Late Decision vs Knicks
Throughout the six-game series between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks, Ausar Thompson proved that his defense is extremely valuable.
While Thompson’s defense has been a bright spot since he entered the NBA during the 2023-2024 NBA season, he got to put it on display in the NBA Playoffs, going against a seasoned star like Jalen Brunson.
Brunson dominated offensively during the Knicks’ close-out game on Thursday, but Thompson was able to hold him in check during critical situations for the most part. Down the stretch of the matchup, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff decided to make a change and took out Thompson in favor of Dennis Schroder. It was an unpopular decision when the game was all said and done.
For Thompson, it didn’t matter. The second-year wing attempted to explain why he was subbed out based on what he knew and expressed confidence in his teammates.
“It was probably schematic, you know?” Thompson told reporters after the game. “We have full faith in every person who comes into the game. Subbing me out doesn’t mean anything to us.”
When Thompson came off the court with a little under four minutes left to go, the Pistons had a 110-105 lead. The Pistons seemed to go for more of an offensive look by bringing in Dennis Schroder in that moment. By the time the clock reached 1:23 left in the game, the Pistons’ lead was cut down to one point. Thompson was subbed back in.
While the absence of Thompson for that stretch was crucial for the Knicks to climb back quickly, Brunson ended up putting a finishing move on Thompson with his final three-point basket. The Pistons couldn’t capitilize on the other end of the floor, turning the ball over before the buzzer.
The late absence of Thompson will remain a critical talking point after the Pistons lost 116-113. However, Detroit’s unfortunate ending was due to a handful of factors.