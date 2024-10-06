All Pistons

Betting Odds, How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Preseason Opener

The Pistons and the Bucks will battle it out on Sunday for the NBA Preseason opener.

Nov 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Detroit Pistons basketball is (sort of) back!

On Sunday night, the team will host its first matchup of the new hoops year, welcoming the Milwaukee Bucks to Little Caesars Arena for a preseason battle.

The matchups marks the start of a new era, which features a new head coach, front office, and a handful of players entering the picture.

After a disappointing 2023-2024 season, which featured a league-worst 14-68 record, the Pistons cleaned house in the front office. Former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon took Troy Weaver’s spot as the leading decision-maker within the front office.

Once Langdon took over, he made the tough decision to let go of Monty Williams just one season into a six-year contract. After firing up a quick coaching search, the Pistons landed on J.B. Bickerstaff after he was let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After making some changes, the Pistons went into free agency loaded with cap space. While Detroit didn’t make an All-Star splash, they invested in Tobias Harris through free agency and traded with the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr.

Another big move by the Pistons involved locking up the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, with a max extension. Sunday’s game will be a sneak peek of the new-look Pistons, who were built to complement Cunningham’s game by spacing the floor and finding consistency from deep.

The Pistons and the Bucks are set to battle it out on Sunday.
Dec 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Pistons vs. Bucks: Game Details

Preseason Game 1

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 8 PM ET.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch

TV: Bally Sports Detroit or ESPN

Live Stream: CLICK HERE

Game Odds

Spread: Pistons -1

Moneyline: DET -118, MIL -104

Total O/U: 219

