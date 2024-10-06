Betting Odds, How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Preseason Opener
Detroit Pistons basketball is (sort of) back!
On Sunday night, the team will host its first matchup of the new hoops year, welcoming the Milwaukee Bucks to Little Caesars Arena for a preseason battle.
The matchups marks the start of a new era, which features a new head coach, front office, and a handful of players entering the picture.
After a disappointing 2023-2024 season, which featured a league-worst 14-68 record, the Pistons cleaned house in the front office. Former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon took Troy Weaver’s spot as the leading decision-maker within the front office.
Once Langdon took over, he made the tough decision to let go of Monty Williams just one season into a six-year contract. After firing up a quick coaching search, the Pistons landed on J.B. Bickerstaff after he was let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After making some changes, the Pistons went into free agency loaded with cap space. While Detroit didn’t make an All-Star splash, they invested in Tobias Harris through free agency and traded with the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr.
Another big move by the Pistons involved locking up the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, with a max extension. Sunday’s game will be a sneak peek of the new-look Pistons, who were built to complement Cunningham’s game by spacing the floor and finding consistency from deep.
Pistons vs. Bucks: Game Details
Preseason Game 1
Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024
Time: 8 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
How to Watch
TV: Bally Sports Detroit or ESPN
Live Stream: CLICK HERE
Game Odds
Spread: Pistons -1
Moneyline: DET -118, MIL -104
Total O/U: 219
