Cade Cunningham Accomplished Career-Best Stat vs Hawks
Sunday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks resulted in another major milestone for the one-time All-Star guard, Cade Cunningham.
The matchup featured a high-volume three-point shooting effort from Cunningham, who caught fire from deep.
Cunningham put up 10 threes throughout the night. He knocked down seven of his attempts, which marked a career-best.
The Pistons engaged in a tight battle with the Hawks down the stretch, but they managed to come out on top with a 148-143 victory. The high-scoring battle featured efficient three-point shooting as both teams shot above 45 percent from deep, with each team attempting over 40 threes.
Cunningham finished the night with 38 points in 38 minutes. He produced a double-double by racking up 12 assists. The Pistons star’s point total matched Trae Young, who hit six of his threes and racked up 12 of his 38 points from the charity stripe.
Sunday’s game was just the third time Cunningham knocked down six threes in a game. His previous career-high in that department occurred on January 25, 2022, in a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Cunningham contributed 34 points in 40 minutes. He went 6-9 from three.
With Sunday’s win, the Pistons collected their sixth win in a row. They moved to 31-26 on the season, chasing the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who have a 1.5-game lead for the fifth seed.
