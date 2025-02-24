Cade Cunningham Accomplished Career-Best Stat vs Hawks

Cade Cunningham made a career-high 7 3PM (7-10) with 38 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and three blocks in tonight's win vs ATL.



He became the 3rd NBA player since 1997 with at least 29 points, 10 assists and five rebounds by halftime (Luka Doncic, Bradley Beal). pic.twitter.com/Uw0mUhFJAB