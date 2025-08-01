Cade Cunningham Jumps Former MVP on NBA List
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham hasn’t cooled down.
As the NBA prepares for the 2025-2026 season in a few months, the league’s official website has ranked the Top 10 players in the Eastern Conference. Cunningham ended up quite high on the list, right in front of the former NBA MVP, Joel Embiid.
Coming in at No. 5…
“He’s looking to top a breakout season in which he confirmed all the projections that follow a former No. 1 overall pick: All-Star, All-NBA and carting a once-lowly franchise to the playoffs. Cunningham was a tough assignment for opposing guards in 2024-25 and the flow in his game seems effortless.
"He usually makes the right pass, takes the right shot and creates plenty of matchup problems while rarely struggling through bad stretches. Cunningham turns 24 next season and is a franchise player who has the Pistons on the rise.”
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Cunningham was starting to gain a bad reputation. His numbers was decent when healthy, but he played in just 64 games during his rookie season, and his sophomore effort ended after just 12 matchups.
Year three included averages of 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Personally, it was an impressive jump for Cunningham, but his team was the worst in the NBA.
A 14-68 record fell on Cunningham, since he’s the face of the franchise. Fans were divided on his value. The Pistons, however, were sure he was the guy. Therefore, they invested a large max extension in the former No. 1 pick last summer.
It’s safe to say that the game is paying off. Cunningham’s roster improved, but so did he. With better health, playing in a career-high 70 games, Cunningham would shine during his fourth NBA season.
The young veteran posted averages of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. He shot threes at a 36 percent clip on six attempts per game. He was an All-Star for the first time, and received an All-NBA nod.
The State of the List
Trailing just four other players, Cunningham is behind Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and the Pistons’ division rival, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Along with Embiid, Cunningham is in front of Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, New York’s Karl Anthony-Towns, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
Cunningham has more pressure placed on him for year five in the league, but the masses are buying the hype coming out of the Motor City.
