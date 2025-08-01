All Pistons

Cade Cunningham Jumps Former MVP on NBA List

Cade Cunningham was recently named the fifth-best player in the Eastern Conference.

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham hasn’t cooled down.

As the NBA prepares for the 2025-2026 season in a few months, the league’s official website has ranked the Top 10 players in the Eastern Conference. Cunningham ended up quite high on the list, right in front of the former NBA MVP, Joel Embiid.

Coming in at No. 5…

Cade Cunningha
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“He’s looking to top a breakout season in which he confirmed all the projections that follow a former No. 1 overall pick: All-Star, All-NBA and carting a once-lowly franchise to the playoffs. Cunningham was a tough assignment for opposing guards in 2024-25 and the flow in his game seems effortless.

"He usually makes the right pass, takes the right shot and creates plenty of matchup problems while rarely struggling through bad stretches. Cunningham turns 24 next season and is a franchise player who has the Pistons on the rise.”

Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Cunningham was starting to gain a bad reputation. His numbers was decent when healthy, but he played in just 64 games during his rookie season, and his sophomore effort ended after just 12 matchups.

Year three included averages of 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Personally, it was an impressive jump for Cunningham, but his team was the worst in the NBA.

A 14-68 record fell on Cunningham, since he’s the face of the franchise. Fans were divided on his value. The Pistons, however, were sure he was the guy. Therefore, they invested a large max extension in the former No. 1 pick last summer.

It’s safe to say that the game is paying off. Cunningham’s roster improved, but so did he. With better health, playing in a career-high 70 games, Cunningham would shine during his fourth NBA season.

The young veteran posted averages of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. He shot threes at a 36 percent clip on six attempts per game. He was an All-Star for the first time, and received an All-NBA nod.

The State of the List

Trailing just four other players, Cunningham is behind Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and the Pistons’ division rival, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Along with Embiid, Cunningham is in front of Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, New York’s Karl Anthony-Towns, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Cunningham has more pressure placed on him for year five in the league, but the masses are buying the hype coming out of the Motor City.

More Pistons on SI

Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player

Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival

Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons

Pistons’ Executive Lands Interest From Raptors

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News