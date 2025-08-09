Carmelo Anthony Hands Special Honor to Former Pistons Player
Former Detroit Pistons guard Allen Iverson will take the stage at the next Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction, as requested by Carmelo Anthony.
The legendary guard accepted Anthony’s invitation, and he’ll join former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade in welcoming Carmelo to the club.
via @IanBegley: Carmelo Anthony selected Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson as presenters for his upcoming induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Dwight Howard selected Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing to be among the group of people presenting him, the HOF announced
When it was made clear that Carmelo Anthony would be on his way to landing in the Basketball Hall of Fame, he publicly revealed that he would like three presenters. The former Denver Nuggets draft pick named Michael Jordan, Iverson, and Wade as his picks. He gets two out of the three.
“I was inspired by MJ,” Anthony said on ‘Podcast P.’ “I’m going to try and do all three. You only get in there once … My life was impacted by more than one person, so, I need three.”
“AI impacted my whole professional career. We all know the impact that AI had on us. We can relate to that. Product of environments and still going out there doing what you do. Also, you got my brother D.Wade who’s in there. You got to be right there, you know what I’m saying?” Anthony explained.
Iverson, the 1996 No. 1 overall pick in the NBA, started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He achieved a lot in the City of Brotherly Love, picking up many All-Star appearances and even winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2001.
During the 2006-2007 NBA season, Iverson was traded to the Denver Nuggets. That’s when he teamed up with the young Carmelo Anthony out in Colorado.
Iverson played just one full season with the Nuggets. He averaged 26 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 82 games during the 2007-2008 season.
That same year, Anthony appeared in 77 games for the Nuggets. He produced 26 points per game while making a career-high 49 percent of his shots from the field. He also produced seven rebounds per game and dished out three assists per game.
After seeing the court for just three games with the Nuggets in 2008-2009, Iverson was traded to the Pistons for Chauncey Billups, Antonio McDyess, and Cheikh Samb.
Iverson appeared in just 54 games for the Pistons. He produced 17 points per game while making 42 percent of his shots from the field. He dished out five assists per game.
After a short-lived stint with the Pistons, Iverson moved around with stops in Memphis, Philadelphia, and overseas. The veteran guard retired in 2013. He never found his way back to playing alongside Anthony, but the former teammates will link back up at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury