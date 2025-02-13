Chicago Bulls Make Lonzo Ball Decision vs Detroit Pistons
A Wednesday night rematch between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons won’t feature either side at full strength. For the Bulls, they went into the matchup preparing for the possibility of missing their standout guard, Lonzo Ball.
According to the Bulls’ injury report, Ball has been dealing with an illness. He was listed as doubtful ahead of the game. At this point, it’s clear Ball won’t be getting the nod to play.
Per the official NBA injury report, Ball has been ruled out once again.
Wednesday’s absence will mark the fourth in a row for Ball. The last time he played was during the Bulls’ February 4 matchup against the Miami Heat. At the time, Ball checked in for 28 minutes. He scored five points and came down with five rebounds while dishing out two assists.
The Bulls defeated the Heat when Ball played last. Since then, they haven’t been in the winner’s column. Chicago took on a 19-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 21-point defeat against the Golden State Warriors.
On Tuesday, the Pistons dominated Chicago and left the game with a 40-point victory. Ball won’t be giving his team any help before the NBA’s All-Star break.
The earliest Ball could return to the lineup is on February 20, when the Bulls pay a visit to the New York Knicks. Although the Bulls went into seller mode at the trade deadline, cutting ties with a key player in Zach LaVine, Chicago hopes to remain competitive in the Play-In picture.
The Bulls showed trust in Ball by not parting ways with him at the deadline. In fact, Chicago inked the 27-year-old to a contract extension to keep him around beyond the 2024-2025 NBA season.
