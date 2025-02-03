All Pistons

Chicago Bulls Trade Zach LaVine After Loss vs Detroit Pistons

A potential Detroit Pistons trade target is on the move after Sunday's win.

Justin Grasso

Nov 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Heading into the Sunday night battle between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons, the visiting team had its top star, Zach LaVine, on the injury report.

Due to personal reasons, LaVine was listed as doubtful.

Hours before the matchup, the Bulls ruled out LaVine. It marked his third absence in a row, raising some questions about his future with the organization.

Nov 18, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

For the last few months, LaVine has been one of the most notable trade prospects on the market. As the Bulls considered heading into a potential rebuild, moving off of LaVine’s massive contract seemed like a domino that needed to fall.

At last, LaVine is on the move.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bulls are engaging in a multi-team trade to send LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the Kings will move De’Aaron Fox to his desired destination with the San Antonio Spurs.

This season, LaVine has appeared in 42 games for the Bulls. He’s been thriving, producing 24 points per game, along with five rebounds and five assists.

The star forward has been shooting efficiently from the field, knocking down 51 percent of his shots from all areas of the floor and draining 45 percent of his threes.

Over the course of his career, LaVine has played the Pistons 29 times.

The last time LaVine faced the Pistons was during the November 18 matchup in Detroit. At the time, LaVine scored 25 points on 48 percent shooting. He also racked up six rebounds and five assists, helping the Bulls win by 10 points.

Without LaVine, the Bulls came up short against Detroit on Sunday. The Pistons defeated Chicago at home with a score of 127-119.

