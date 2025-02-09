Dennis Schroder’s Potential Role With Detroit Pistons Explained
Heading into the final days of the NBA trade deadline, it was clear the Detroit Pistons could use some help in the backcourt.
With Jaden Ivey sidelined for a while, the Pistons missed the presence of an additional scoring guard to play alongside Cade Cunningham while also lacking some experience at the point guard position behind the one-time All-Star.
Dennis Schroder is headed to Detroit to add some help in both spots.
On Friday, Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon addressed the potential role of Schroder moving forward.
“He’ll come in here, and I think he’s going to help a lot with our younger players, just with a professional mindset coming forth every day,” Langdon told reporters.
“Playing both ends and competing. Being able to create for others, being able to create for himself, playing alongside Cade, running maybe different units as well. We’re excited about getting him in.”
It’s unclear if Schroder will get the nod to start or come off the bench when he settles in. Ultimately, JB Bickerstaff will be the one to make that decision. Either way, there will be plenty of opportunities for Schroder to find his fit with different units.
This season, Schroder started the year by continuing his run with the Brooklyn Nets. He started 23 games at the point guard position. In Brooklyn, Schroder averaged 18 points and seven assists while shooting 39 percent from three.
When he landed with the Golden State Warriors, Schroder shifted to shooting guard. A dip in usage called for a dip in production. Schroder posted averages of 11 points and four assists in 24 outings.
The Pistons’ offense will continue to run through Cunningham when Schroder is on the floor. However, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to put his experience to great use on a young Detroit team that’s looking to make a playoff run for the first time since 2019.
