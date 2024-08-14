Detroit Pistons 2024 NBA Cup Schedule Revealed
The NBA will hold another in-season tournament during the 2024-2025 season. Once again, the Detroit Pistons will have an opportunity to attempt an early run at a new title.
With the NBA revealing the group play schedule on Tuesday, it’s been revealed the Pistons will begin their tournament run on Tuesday, November 12. They will kick off the action against the Miami Heat at home.
The Pistons’ second matchup takes place on November 15 on the road. They will pay a visit to the Toronto Raptors. On Friday, November 29, the Pistons will take on the Indiana Pacers on the road.
The group play run will conclude on December 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.
Pistons’ Results vs. Group Opponents
It’s no surprise the Pistons had a hard time against their group opponents last season.
Coming off of a 14-win year, the Pistons faced a lot of sweeps. Against the Heat, that was the case. In four games versus Miami, the Pistons lost every matchup last year. They are currently in a six-game losing streak against Miami.
The Raptors were a team the Pistons found some success against last season. Although Detroit lost its fifth-straight to Toronto in early November, Detroit came out on top in the next two matchups. Currently, the Pistons hold a two-game win streak over the Raptors.
As for the Pacers, they had a dominant stretch against the Pistons last year. In four games, the Pacers came out with a victory. They snapped a two-game losing streak against the Pistons in November and didn’t look back.
Lastly, the Pistons are looking at a tough Milwaukee team that is looking for ten-straight wins over Detroit. The last time the Pistons defeated the Bucks was on January 3, 2022.