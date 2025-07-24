All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Adding Former Second-Round Pick

The Detroit Pistons have brought on Colby Jones.

Justin Grasso

Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons reportedly added a former second-round pick in Colby Jones.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Jones is joining the team on a two-way contract.

With two NBA seasons under his belt, Jones has averaged 3.2 points, 0.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. Jones has made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 25 percent of his threes.

Jones spent three seasons at Xavier during his college run. Throughout that stint, he started in 82 of the 86 games he played. He averaged 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game. In his final season, he notched career-highs in scoring and passing with 15 PPG and four APG.

Coming out of Xavier, Jones was selected in the second round. The Charlotte Hornets called on him with the 34th overall pick. At first, Jones was traded to the Boston Celtics. Then, he was flipped to the Sacramento Kings.

Jones spent his entire rookie season splitting time between the NBA and the G League for the Kings. During his rookie campaign, Jones averaged two points and one rebound. In year two, he saw the court for 24 games with the Kings. He averaged one point and one rebound.

Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) shoots over Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

At last year’s trade deadline, the Kings traded Jones to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team deal. He wrapped up the year by appearing in 15 games for the Wizards. Jones had his most productive NBA stint with the Wizards, scoring nine points per game, while dishing out three assists and coming down with four rebounds. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field.

Last month, the Kings traded Jones to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he was waived shortly after. He’ll join the Pistons for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Justin Grasso
