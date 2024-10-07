Detroit Pistons Announce Roster Move After Victory vs. Bucks
The Detroit Pistons are bringing in a new player just one day after making their preseason debut against the Milwaukee Bucks.
According to a team release, the Pistons are bringing on Aaron Estrada. The undrafted rookie is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract. His presence brings the training camp roster to 21 players.
Coming out of New Jersey, Estrada’s college career started at Saint Peter’s in 2019. He appeared in 28 games before hitting the transfer portal to land in Oregon.
With the Ducks, Estrada came off the bench for just nine games. The following year, he moved on to Hofstra, where he would spend two seasons.
During his final year at Hofstra, Estrada averaged 20 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also produced six rebounds and four assists per game.
Estrada played a fifth year at Alabama. He started a career-high 37 games for the Crimson Tide. Getting nearly 31 minutes of action on a nightly basis, the guard produced 13 points and five rebounds per game. He hit on 31 percent of his threes and 45 percent of his shots.
As he left the NCAA, Estrada’s resume featured two First Team All-CAA nods. He was a two-time CAA Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. He was also All-MAAC in 2020 and was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year that same season.
Estrada entered the 2024 NBA Draft at 23 years old and went two rounds without getting drafted. He’ll get a shot to compete with the Pistons in training camp. Since he lands on the team with an Exhibit 10 deal, there is a high chance Estrada could end up competing with Detroit’s G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
