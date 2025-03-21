Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham Makes Statement on Insta
After spending his first few NBA seasons on a struggling Detroit Pistons team, Cade Cunningham is on a mission to lead his team to new heights during this era.
Following a standout performance, which was capped off with a dagger three against the Miami Heat, Cunningham took to social media to send out a message to his 700,000 followers.
“I ain’t leaving out the same way I came in,” the All-Star wrote on Instagram.
Cunningham has been on a tear since firing up the 2024-2025 NBA season. The 23-year-old is navigating through year four and made it clear that becoming a first-time All-Star was high on his list of goals this season.
At this point, Cunningham got his nod. Now, he’s looking at some potential awards to add to his resume as he recently reached the 65-game threshold after Wednesday’s win in Miami.
Throughout the year, there’s been plenty of All-NBA and Most Improved Player of the Year hype surrounding Cunningham. After his 65th game of the season, Cunningham has been posting averages of 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists throughout the year.
From the field, Cunningham averaged 46 percent. He’s been shooting threes at a career-high volume, attempting six per game. He’s averaging 35 percent from beyond the arc.
The former first-overall pick and his team will pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Cunningham and the Pistons are looking to sweep their road trip before heading back home for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
