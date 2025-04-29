Detroit Pistons Coach Makes Confident Cade Cunningham Statement
The 2024-2025 NBA season turned Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham into an All-Star. A shot at the playoffs for the first time in his pro career is giving Cunningham an opportunity to potentially start making his way into the NBA superstar category.
So far, it’s safe to say the star guard is winning over the masses. But most importantly, Cunningham continues to win over his organization.
“He’s just the guy, and it’s point-blank,” Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff said this week ahead of Game 3.
“Guys like him don’t come around often, but you need a guy like him to be a championship contender. We’re fortunate enough that we have him here.”
The Pistons’ status as championship contenders is certainly still up for debate, but this run will determine who they truly are. This season, Cunningham helped the Pistons earn the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Through four games, the Pistons are down against the New York Knicks 3-1.
The Pistons didn’t want to get too far ahead of themselves after collecting their first playoff win in over 15 years, but they are very encouraged by Cunningham’s first playoff run so far.
“Obviously, we’ve got work to do and we've got to continue to build and continue to grow, but the first thing you have to do is find that guy,” Bickerstaff finished. “Cade is him.”
Before the playoffs, Cunningham appeared in 70 games for the first time in his career. He posted averages of 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. It was a career year for the young guard.
In the playoffs, Cunningham has produced 26 points per game while knocking down 45 percent of his field goals. He’s also averaging nine rebounds and nine assists.
The Pistons still have a long way to go before they shift the narrative surrounding them further, but Cunningham has them on the right path by leading them to playoff contention.