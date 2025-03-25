Detroit Pistons Could Get Key Player Back vs Spurs
On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons hope to get their starting forward, Tim Hardaway Jr., back in the mix.
According to the official NBA injury report, Hardaway has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. He is still dealing with a right ankle sprain.
As the Pistons took on the Dallas Mavericks last week, Hardaway rolled his ankle nearly eight minutes into the game. After going back to the locker room with assistance, the Pistons ruled out the sharpshooter for the remainder of the game.
After the matchup, Hardaway was seen wearing a walking boot, which was a bad sign. However, his veteran teammate, Isaiah Stewart, had a positive update on Hardaway, easing the idea that bad news could be on its way from the Pistons.
It seems Hardaway dodged a notable injury. While the veteran forward was not a part of Sunday’s action at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, his upgraded status for Tuesday’s action suggests that even if he doesn’t get cleared to take on the Spurs, he shouldn’t be out for much longer.
Without Hardaway, the Pistons couldn’t close out their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. A two-game winning streak was snapped as the Pistons lost 123-117 to the Mavericks.
Fortunately, the Pistons bounced back on Sunday afternoon. Without Hardaway and the veteran guard, Cade Cunningham, the Pistons managed to defeat the Pelicans 136-130. They moved to 40-32 on the year. Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Pistons trail the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by just 0.5 games.
Hardaway’s status remains unclear. He could end up being a game-time decision for the 7 PM ET tip.