Detroit Pistons Forward Makes Noteworthy Offseason Change

Pistons forward Ron Holland changing his jersey number.

Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Heading into the 2026 campaign, Ron Holland is a player who will be looking to take on more for the Detroit Pistons. Ahead of his sophomore season, the former lottery pick made a rather telling change.

After a strong showing with G-League Ignite, the Pistons decided to take a chance on Holland with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 draft. The roster's depth at forward impacted his playing time somewhat, but J.B. Bickerstaff still made sure he saw the floor consistently. Holland appeared in 81 games as a rookie, finishing the year with averages of 6.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG. He had some standout showings, most notably a 26-point eruption against the Boston Celtics.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Holland is changing his jersey number. Instead of donning the No. 00, he'll be wearing the No. 5 moving forward.

Typically a jersey change wouldn't mean much, but this is rather telling for the Pistons. The No. 5 was last worn by sharpshooter Malik Beasley. While the team originally had plans to retain him in free agency, that changed when reports emerged that he was under investigation for alleged gambling activity. Seeing that Holland has now taken his number, it could be an indicator that the franchise is fully moving on from Beasley.

This is one of many moves that indicate Beasley's time in Detroit has come to an end. In free agency, Trajan Langdon went out and acquired a new high-level outside shooter. The Pistons executed a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat for forward Duncan Robinson, who inked a three-year deal to join the Pistons. Playing alongside one of the league's top facilitators in Cade Cunningham, he'll look to have similar success as a floor spacer.

