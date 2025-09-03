Detroit Pistons Forward Praised in Recent NBA Forward Rankings
Looking at the Detroit Pistons' core, one of the most intriguing talents is forward Ausar Thompson. Although the early stages of his career were derailed a bit, he is still viewed as an emerging player at his position.
In the modern NBA, having a wing who can impact multiple facets of the game is crucial to winning at the highest level. While his game still has areas that need to be polished, Thompson has shown the potential of being a do-it-all player for the Pistons.
After being sidelined for months due to a blood clot diagnosis, Thompson was able to make his return during the early stages of last season. He still managed to increase his production in year two, posting averages of 10.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.7 SPG.
As a hyper-athletic two-way player, Thompson is a key player to watch as an X-factor for the Pistons in 2026.
In a recent column for The Athletic, Zach Harper ranked the top 40 wings heading into this season. Thompson managed to land in the top half, coming in at No. 19. He was placed in the "We Should See A Leap With These Guys" tier along with names such as Brandon Miller, Trey Murphy III, and Michael Porter Jr.
"As for Tier 5, there’s a ton of potential here," Harper wrote. "With Ausar entering the season healthy, let’s see if he can emulate his brother Amen’s leap."
Amen Thompson, Ausar's twin brother, made a massive leap for the Houston Rockets last season. Given the circumstances, the Pistons forward could see similar improvements in 2026.
The key thing for Thompson heading into this season is that it's the first time he's had a fully healthy offseason in the NBA. He was able to train towards the end of last summer, but was very limited in what he was able to do. That's no longer the case, opening the door for him to take a noticeable step forward in his development.
The Pistons will soon get to see the results on Thompson's hard work, as training camp is set to begin in the coming weeks.