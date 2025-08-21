Detroit Pistons Forward Shows Off Improved Physical Frame
In the second round of the 2024 draft, the Detroit Pistons rolled the dice on an intriguing prospect who could fill a key role for them. Despite not seeing the floor much for them as a rookie, Bobi Klintman has still been hard at work in the offseason ahead of year two.
Klintman, a 6-foot-9 forward, displayed the capabilities of being a two-way stretch wing in college. Given their need for floor spacing, he made perfect sense for the Pistons in the draft. Still very much an unknown in the NBA, he is by far one of the biggest wild cards in the Pistons’ pipeline of young talent.
Due to injuries and other factors, Klintman spent most of his rookie year in the G-League, further fine-tuning his skills. With the Motor City Cruise, he averaged 12.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 4.4 APG.
Towards the end of the regular season, the Pistons gave Klintman some time at the NBA level. He appeared in eight games down the stretch, but played minimal minutes. Now fully healthy and more experienced, he is poised to earn a rotation spot for himself in 2026.
Bobi Klintman shows off improved physical stature in recent social media post
Like most young players, adding muscle is a focal point of development in year one. Based on his recent social media activity, Klintman appears to have been working diligently to become stronger.
The Pistons forward recently posted a photo of himself working out on his Instagram story, and it is apparent he’s bulked up over the summer.
Having a strong frame is crucial for Klintman, as he’ll be expected to guard opposing forwards. Added muscle, along with his length, could make him a very versatile piece on the defensive end.
Entering camp with an improved physical stature should bode well for Klintman. That said, he still has a ways to go when it comes to being an everyday player for the Pistons. Between Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, and Tobias Harris, he has multiple wings ahead of him on the depth chart.
Although it’s an uphill climb, if Klintman can utilize his new and improved frame, it could lead to more opportunities to see the floor for the Pistons in year two.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury