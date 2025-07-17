Detroit Pistons Forward Shows Off Improved Three-Point Shooting
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons rolled the dice on one of the youngest prospects in the 2024 draft by taking Ron Holland No. 5 overall. As he prepares for his second year in the pros, the young forward looks to have made some key improvements to his game.
Partaking in his second Summer League, Holland has looked how an experienced player should. He's put together multiple impressive showings and looks head-and-shoulders above the competition. This is a good sign for the Pistons, as he has the potential to be a key piece of the team's core.
Along with displaying his athleticism and scoring potential, Holland looks to have made strides in one of the weaker areas of his offensive arsenal. Before Tuesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he strung together an array of makes from beyond the arc.
While he did show strong flashes as a rookie, Holland's outside shot was an apparent area of improvement for him. He stepped out beyond the arc 151 times as a rookie, but only converted 36 attempts (23.8%). It goes without saying how much more impactful Holland could be for the Pistons if he can become a consistent threat from beyond the arc.
The Pistons were unable to capture a win against the Timberwolves Tuesday, but Holland had another standout showing. He ended the night with a stat line of 22 points, six rebounds, and six steals.
Since arriving for Summer League, countless clips have emerged online of Holland working with Pistons shooting coach Fred Vinson. The extra time behind the scenes looks to be paying dividends, as the former lottery pick is slowly polishing that facet of his skill set.
