Pistons Guard Facing Lawsuit Amid Alleged Gambling Investigation
As free agency gets underway, the Detroit Pistons have been thrown for a massive loop. Heading into the offseason, retaining Malik Beasley was a top priority. However, the journeyman guard now finds his NBA future in jeopardy.
Over the weekend, news surfaced of Beasley being under investigation by the District Attorney's office. He has been accused of gambling on NBA games during the 2024 season when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. The league announced that they plan to cooperate with the investigation, and nothing new has been brought to light at the time this is being written.
As this situation ensued, Beasley reportedly finds himself in more legal trouble. New developments Tuesday evening that he is being sued by a sports agency. The lawsuit is allegedly over breach of contract and the Pistons guard failing to pay back a loan.
The lawsuit was filed by Hazan Sports Management Group. Per the lawsuit obtained by Michigan Live and ESPN, Beasley has failed to repay Hazan Sports in full a cash advance of $650,000. The lawsuit seeks $2.25 million in damages and legal fees from Beasley.
Hazan Sports claims that it has tried to recoup the $650,000 since Beasley terminated his contract with the agency on Feb. 27. Per the lawsuit, the agency has seen "little more than drips and drabs of sporadic payments and vague promises to repay the balance over time."
With off-court issues hanging over him, it's unlikely teams are making calls to Beasley right now. This has already impacted his career to some degree, as the Pistons opted to put contract talks on pause in light of the investigation.
While Beasley works to straighten things out off the court, Detroit seems to have already pivoted. Trajan Langdon brought in sharpshooting guard Duncan Robinson on a three-year deal via a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. In return, the Pistons parted ways with Simone Fontecchio.
